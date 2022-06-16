Huntingdonshire Adams bowls team get title defence off to a great start

Huntingdonshire Adams bowls team have started their title defence with two wins. - Credit: HUNTS BOWLS

Huntingdonshire Adams county bowls team have started the new campaign in fine style - as they look to retain their national title.

They took on North Essex and after a long, hot and gruelling match they finished level on 156 shots each.

However, as they won on four of the six rinks, they carried off a 13-9 overall victory.

Game two took them to Peterborough Parkway for a match with Northants.

This was always going to be a titanic tussle and it ended in another close contest, Hunts taking the spoils on three rinks and by 155-152 in shots to claim a 16-6 win.

Their third game is away at Leiston where they will play a Suffolk side who have also won two from two so far this season.

To the victors will go top spot in the table.