The Danish star, who has been based in the town for more than a decade, won his national title for the second time on Thursday.

Bjerre reeled off victories in all five of his heats at the Holsted track to wrap up the crown ahead of the final race . . . which he also won to complete a perfect 18-point performance.

His victory ended the seven-year Danish reign of another locally-based rider, Niels Kristian Iversen, who lives in Yaxley. He finished as runner-up on 13 points on this occasion.

Bjerre, 35, said: "It probably felt more special when I did it for the first time back in 2010, but I'm very proud to be the Danish champion again.

"The conditions were not easy and I had to work my way through from the back in two of my races.

"We have some very strong riders in Denmark and to be number one is a big achievement.

"Winning this title is one of my two big goals for this year and I'm delighted to get it done."

Bjerre's other burning ambition is to secure a return to World Championship racing.

He has starred on the sport's biggest stage in the past and would love to be back in 2020.

Bjerre races in a qualifying semi-final at Abensberg, in Germany, on Monday where a top-three finish will earn a place in the Grand Prix Challenge in August.

The top three riders in that meeting then receive World Championship places next year.

Bjerre added: "I don't just want to be the top rider in my own country - I want to be the best in the world.

"To do that I need to be riding in the GP series and I'll be doing everything possible to try to make that happen.

"This year is going well for me with the Danish title and good performances in all of the major leagues around Europe, but it's going to be very tough in the qualifier.

"I've not been to Abensberg since I was a junior, but I'll go there with the aim of making five good starts and getting the points I need to get through to the Grand Prix Challenge."

Bjerre races for Manchester team Belle Vue in the SGB Premiership in England.

He also appears regularly for Grudziadz in the Polish Ekstraliga, represents Indianerna in the Swedish Elitserien and lines up for Holsted Tigers in his native Denmark.