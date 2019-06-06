The Danish star, who has been based in the town for more than a decade, won his national title for the second time on Thursday. Bjerre reeled off victories in all five of his heats at the Holsted track to wrap up the crown ahead of the final race . . . which he also won to complete a perfect 18-point performance. His victory ended the seven-year Danish reign of another locally-based rider, Niels Kristian Iversen, who lives in Yaxley. He finished as runner-up on 13 points on this occasion. Bjerre, 35, said: