A total of 82 children - aged between four and 14 - took part in the 2km event at Riverside Park.

Riverside Runners member Aedon Lydon was the inaugural winner in a time of 7.12 while Isabella Fleming was the first girl to finish in 7.49.

Event director Jennie Moore said: "We were so pleased to see the happy faces of the runners and have received some positive feedback.

"Hopefully young people will continue to enjoy the event and the community that the Junior Parkrun brings to St Neots."

The Riverside Junior Parkrun takes place at 9am every Sunday and is free to enter.