Ciara Taylor and Bethan Endicott earned rave reviews in the 50m breaststroke for Women's 13/14yrs at the Tollcross Commonwealth Pool in Glasgow. The event was open to the leading 24 swimmers in the national rankings and Endicott, who is now based in Wakefield, clocked the fifth fastest time in the heats with a 29.35 effort. Taylor posted a new lifetime best by almost half-a-second when clocking 29.49 and they again impressed in the final. Endicott finished seventh in 28.92 with Taylor recording 29.43 for ninth spot.