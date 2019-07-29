Ciara Taylor and Bethan Endicott earned rave reviews in the 50m breaststroke for Women's 13/14yrs at the Tollcross Commonwealth Pool in Glasgow.

The event was open to the leading 24 swimmers in the national rankings and Endicott, who is now based in Wakefield, clocked the fifth fastest time in the heats with a 29.35 effort.

Taylor posted a new lifetime best by almost half-a-second when clocking 29.49 and they again impressed in the final. Endicott finished seventh in 28.92 with Taylor recording 29.43 for ninth spot.

"They were great results for both swimmers in their first national finals," said delighted St Ives Swimming Club head coach Andy Hunter.

"Bethan and Ciara both showed their immense potential and hopefully this is the first of many big performances at major events for them."