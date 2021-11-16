Huntingdon's Benji Eyre bags two medals after superb Northern European Championships for Wales

Huntingdon's Benji Eyre won individual bronze and team gold at the Northern European Gymnastics Championships. - Credit: DE PHOTOS

Huntingdon's Benji Eyre took an individual bronze medal before helping Wales to team gold at the Northern European Gymnastics Championships.

Held on home turf in Cardiff, the six-strong team of Eyre, Joe Cemlyn-Jones, Emil Barber, Brinn Bevan, Jacob Edwards and brilliant junior Alex Niscoveanu, dominated the men’s team competition, beating defending champions Norway by more than 10 points.

Eyre's individual moment came on the high bar and was part of a huge medal haul for the Welsh athletes.

Cemlyn-Jones won gold in the all-around, 15-year-old Niscoveanu taking bronze, and bagged two more visits to the top step of the podium in the floor and pommel horse, adding a bronze in the parallel bars for good measure.

Bevan helped himself to gold on the PBs ahead of his team-mate.

Holly Jones picked up silver in the vault for the women.

National coach Peter Haysham said: "I’m really pleased. Obviously the team was the priority and we’ve won the team event which is fantastic.

"Joe Cemlyn-Jones winning the all-around is also a fantastic result and to get finals and medals on most of the apparatus is great."