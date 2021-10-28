Benjamin Eyre of Huntingdon Gymnastics Club selected for Wales

Published: 8:30 AM October 28, 2021

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club's Benjamin Eyre has been included in the Wales squad for the Northern European Championship.

Eyre will be one of six in a full-strength men's team which includes four of the team who won a silver medal in Iceland two years ago.

The Huntingdon man was part of the Welsh squad at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was also part of the team who won silver at the Northern Europeans in 2017.

This will be his fourth appearance at this event which this year takes place on home soil at the Sport Wales National Centre, in Cardiff over two days from November 13.

Holly Jones and Brinn Bevan are also in the Welsh squad. - Credit: WELSH GYMNASTICS

Emil Barber, Brinn Bevan, Joe Cemlyn-Jones and Jacob Edwards were the four who medalled in 2019.

Should they go one better and win gold then it will be the first time since 2011 and also emulate the class of 2009 who won team gold when the Northern Europeans were last staged in Wales.

Meanwhile Swansea’s Holly Jones will be Wales’ sole women’s artistic representative.