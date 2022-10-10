St Ives pay the penalty in FA Trophy exit at Belper Town

St Ives Town were unable to match their FA Cup heroics as they slithered out of the FA Trophy tamely at Belper Town.

Even without playing well the visitors could so easily have been the ones going into the hat for the first round draw, but they bowed out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

A goal to the good thanks to a little bit of magic from Myles Cowling they were awarded a penalty 15 minutes from time as home keeper Dan Moore hauled down Nabil Shariff inside the box.

With neither Jonny Edwards nor Dylan Williams on the pitch Enoch Andoh grasped the responsibility but despite hitting his spot-kick well Moore guessed correctly and redeemed himself with a flying stop to his left.

To rub salt into the wound the Nailers went straight down the other end and levelled courtesy of a well-taken goal from their best player Brodie Litchfield.

Chances at either end had been at a premium until the last few minutes of the first half then it took two excellent saves from James Goff to ensure Ives went in level at the break.

Goff's save to deny Charlie Reaney in 43rd minute was a brilliant reaction to keep out a well struck effort from just inside the box and the top right on half time to deny Harry Middleton was out of the top drawer as he dived full length to his left to keep out the midfielder’s screamer from just outside the box.

Cowling’s moment of brilliance came in in 67th minute when Ed Hottor fed the ball inside to him fully 35 yards from goal and the youngster burst through the centre of the home defence past two defenders before rounding the exposed Moore and rolling the ball into the empty net.

Eight minutes later Moore hauled down Shariff to give Andoh the chance to kill off the tie only for the keeper to turn from villain to hero in an instant which, in turn, set up Litchfield’s equaliser only seconds later.

With no more goals in the remaining time and no replays or extra time to decide FA Trophy ties this season it was straight to penalties.

Home keeper Moore had already shown his prowess at saving spot-kicks and came up trumps again in the shoot-out to deny Johnny Herd and Michael Richens to ensure the Nailers progressed.