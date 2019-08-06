Pam Begg is part of the Scotland Women's 55s team playing in the European Masters Championships in Germany from tomorrow (Wednesday) until August 17.

And it is something of a familiar affair for Pam as she features alongside her older sister, Mo Fawcett, in the Scottish squad.

The siblings have not played together since their childhood but are now reunited at the highest level with Begg loving every minute of the journey that also saw her manage the Scotland side last year for the World Cup in Spain where they won bronze medals.

Begg said: "I got selected for the East of England when I turned 50 in 2013 and have played for them every year since.

"It was suggested to me three years ago that I trial for Scotland but I was unsuccessful.

"I hoped I might have more success the following year for the 55s, but a hamstring injury meant I wasn't as match fit as I could have been.

"But I was asked if I was interested in managing one of the squads and agreed after initially being reluctant.

"My sister was playing her second year with the 55s so it was something I could share with her and the World Cup was in Spain and I felt I could be an asset as I speak fluent Spanish.

"I had the best time, made some great friends and was determined to try again this year to earn selection as a player. I was absolutely over the moon to find out I'd made it at my third attempt.

"I love club hockey and playing with a wide age range, but I love Masters even more because our references are all very similar.

"I'm playing with a group of wonderful, strong and fit women who are still so passionate about the game and I believe the confidence it has given me has made me a better club player.

"Myself and Mo played school hockey together and join our first ladies club together when I was 13 and she was 15.

"But we haven't played together since we were in our late teens so to have the opportunity to do again feels like the cherry on the icing of this wonderful cake!"

Begg represented Scotland in the annual Home Nations event - also featuring England, Ireland and Wales - last month when they finished second overall.

Begg's younger sister, Jackie, and daughter, Charlotte, are also Huntingdon players.