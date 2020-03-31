Piotr Bafia represented the Polish Anglers Association as they took on RAC UK in the Brasenose 2 Linear Fisheries competition recently.

And Bafia certainly made his mark by taking third place overall and catching the three biggest fish on the day with carp of 35lb, 34lb and 33lb.

Giles Chester was also in fine form before anglers were forced indoors by the Coronavirus pandemic.

He landed a massive 53lb mirror carp from Holme Fen Fishery at Earith. Chester tempted the monster fish with his trusted pellet, crumb and corn approach.

Sadly, there won’t be any fishing happening for the foreseeable future, but the St Ives Tackle store is still operating their online ordering service and offering free delivery.

Local anglers are finding it useful to be able stock up on items of terminal tackle in readiness for future trips once life returns to normal.

Anyone interested in further information on the fishing opportunities usually available in the Hunts area can give St Ives Tackle a call on 01480 468196 or check out their website www.stivestackle.co.uk