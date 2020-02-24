Opaleye struck gold in the high jump at the England Athletics Under 15/Under 17/Under 20 Championships in Sheffield.

He produced a winning 1.99m leap to break his own club indoor record with clearances of 1.90m, 1.93m and 1.96m during the competition also beating the previous Hunts AC mark.

Oplaeye also competed in the 60m and clocked a new personal best of 7.19 to finish second in his heat.

Another Hunts AC record tumbled on the other side of the Atlantic in recent days.

You may also want to watch:

Joey Croft continued his fine form in America by winning the 800m at the Texas A & M Invitational.

The 19 year-old's time of 1.54.27 was more than a second quicker than the Senior Men indoor best which had belonged to Neil Speaight since 1997.

Pauline Stocker celebrated her 60th birthday in style by taking age-group honours at the Sutton Coldfield Half Marathon. She earned 107th place overall with a time of 1:54.17.

Ty Farrer was another age-group winner when impressing at the St Valentine's 30k in Stamford.

Hi 1:51.33 effort earned the M45 honours and also secured a top-10 finish overall as he crossed the line in ninth.

Caroline King (2:29.09) was third in the W45 section.