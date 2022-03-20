Double title joy in the Frostbite League for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club

A superb series came to a perfect end for Huntingdonshire Athletics Club as they completed the double in the Frostbite League cross-country.

The St Ives Outdoor-based club confirmed victory in both the senior and junior events by winning the final round, held at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon.

The juniors took the overall crown for the fifth year in a row with Dom Pauley edging out Noah Scott-Donkin and Tom Waterworth in the final boys' run.

Their two scorers in the girls' race were Lola Fletcher (20th overall and first girl) and Cara Still (40th overall and seventh girl).

The seniors improved on second place overall last year to beat Yaxley.

Dave Hudson leads in the Hunts AC men at the final Frostbite League event in Jubilee Park. - Credit: HUNTS AC

They also took the individual win at Jubilee Park with Dave Hudson the first across the line, closely followed by team-mates Christopher Smith in second and James Orrell in fourth.

Simon Bowman and Darren Matthews were eighth and ninth with Rod McKee completed the scorers, both inside the top 20.

Lucy Mapp was the first female finisher for Hunts AC at the final Frostbite League event in Jubilee Park. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Lucy Mapp was the first woman in 22nd overall while Ieva Klavina was third (39th overall) and Eleanor Smith 10th (89th).

Riverside Runners were second at Huntingdon in the 280-strong senior race and fourth overall.

Alan Turnbull (13th), Alan Williams (14th), Simon Ashton (16th) and Jared Taylor (17th) were their leading scorers for the men while Jess Williams (59th), Hayley Bond (93rd) and Pags Claudianos (100th) picked up points for the women.

The juniors finished 8th and 9th in the final table with Mike Sells, Adam Brag, Jake Johnson and Robert Brice their best scorers.