Record-breaking runs at latest Frostbite League for Hunts Athletics Club

The seniors of Hunts Athletic Club before the latest Frostbite League meeting at Nene Park. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Huntingdonshire Athletics Club created a club history by sweeping the board at the latest Frostbite League team races.

Held at Nene Park in Peterborough, they placed first in both the senior and junior events as well as providing the winners in both the male and female races.

After producing just its third-ever club Frostbite League winner in the last race, the fourth-ever winner emerged just two weeks later in the shape of Dave Hudson.

Dave Hudson of Hunts Athletics Club. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Making his debut for the club in this league, Hudson stormed to a big win, finishing 81 seconds ahead of the 450-strong field in 26 minutes six seconds.

They backed that up with second and third too in the shape of Martin Amos (27:27) and James Orrell just four seconds further back.

Seventeen-year-old Ollie Mills had a superb run in 10th place with 28:35 while Tim Jones (16th 29:15), Rod McKee (21st 29:38) and Dave Connell (24th 29:47) closed out the men's scoring team.

To emphasise the strength in depth of the men, there were four new scorers compared to the last race.

Lucy Mapp of Hunts Athletics Club. - Credit: HUNTS AC

For the second race in a row, Lucy Mapp led all other women to finish in 40th place in 31:01 with Ieva Klavina was fifth in 33:01 and Shelley Duffy eighth in 34:05, the club's second and third scorers.

After losing their first Frostbite League team competition in four years at the last round, Hunts' juniors were back on track with an emphatic win this time out.

Dom Pauley put in a strong sprint to snatch the win in the home straight to clock 7:04.

Jacob Preston was third (7:18), Noah Scott-Donkin fourth (7:20), Tom Waterworth fifth (7:31), Aaron Hawkins sixth (7:39) and Oskar Scott-Donkin ninth (7:54).

Lola Fletcher of Hunts Athletics Club. - Credit: HUNTS AC

Lola Fletcher finished as first girl for the first time in 8:26 while12-year-old Cara Still moved up from 11th last time out to sixth this time.

She finished in 9:18, three seconds and two places ahead of Esme Lydon.

BRJ Run & Tri at the latest Frostbite League round held at Nene Park. - Credit: BRJ RUN & TRI

BRJ Run & Tri's juniors were fifth in the team competition with 11 taking part in total, alongside 29 seniors.

The first two home for the juniors were Christopher Scott (8:52) and Freya Harris (9:06) while Keelan Duffy (29:12) and Marcela Gracova (31:35) led in the senior contingent in with Gracova being the second lady overall.

The seniors finished seventh in their team competition.