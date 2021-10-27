Frostbite League returns with a bang for Hunts AC and Riverside Runners

Published: 6:30 AM October 27, 2021

Riverside Runners at round one of the 2021-2022 Frostbite League held in St Neots. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

After a two-year absence the Frostbite League cross country season once again took off with 16 clubs participating at Priory Park in St Neots - with some strong performances from both Huntingdonshire Athletics Club and Riverside Runners.

Hunts had 41 taking part in the first of the league's five-mile races and they started with a bang, claiming the team and individual prizes in the men's race.

Isaac Ellard headed the 381-strong field cross the line and they packed their seven scoring runners inside the top 22, James Orrell and Dylan Tomaselli finishing fourth and fifth.

To complete the perfect start to the league season, Lucy Mapp was the first female too, making her debut for the club.

They also had Ieva Klavina third and another club debutant, Alison Stewart, in fourth.

Hunts have had the individual winner in the men's and women's race in only one other Frostbite League meeting.

That came in December 2000 and Dave Connell, who took the men's prize at the start of the century, was the club's last scorer in this race.

Hosts and holders, Riverside Runners, were fourth in the team competition.

Points scorers for Riverside were 24th Jared Taylor was their first scorer in 24th, four places ahead of Michael Ball with Simon Ashton also inside the top 50.

The Female scorers were led by Suzi Boast in 81st overall, Sarah Bailey 86th in her first race for the club and Pags Claudianos 131st.

The juniors were fifth overall with Mike Sells seventh and Ewan Thompson 13th.

Hunts' youngsters came second, the first team in 19 races they have failed to finish on the top step of the podium.

Jacob Preston was third over the 1.5-mile course, one place ahead of Aedan Lydon with Tom Waterworth sixth.

Lola Fletcher finished as second girl and 26th overall out of 142 runners.