Dominic Atherton is one of 12 promising sailors and windsurfers from across the UK who have been awarded exclusive use of their own boat or windsurfing board for the next two years thanks to the John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) and Royal Yachting Association (RYA) OnBoard partnership.

Atherton, 12, was introduced to sailing at Grafham Water Sailing Club in May, 2017 when he attended a half-term RYA Stage 1 and 2 course with his brother and friends.

He has been awarded a Topper and plans to continue sailing with Team Grafham on Saturday afternoons, as well as representing Grafham Water Sailing Club in the Cambridge Youth League, ultimately aiming to be selected for RYA squads.

His mother, Louisa, said: “We were taken aback when we found out that Dom had been awarded a boat.

“Even his older brother was secretly pleased for him even though he himself was unsuccessful!

“He can now get his boat set up in a way that he can consistently rely on it as well as learn how to master the boat better. It’s a very exciting new chapter in his life.”

Since its launch in 2013, the partnership has supported youngsters who display enthusiasm, drive, talent and commitment to the sport but may not ordinarily have had the opportunity or financial backing to achieve their goals.