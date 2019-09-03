Paul Ashmore and Gary Gilbey were invited to take part in the US Rowing Masters Championships in America recently.

They rowed for the Riverfront Recapture club, based in Connecticut, at the end held in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Gilbey has rowed for the club in the past and this time he took St Ives clubmate Ashmore along with him - and it proved to be a successful adventure as they claimed a silver medal.

The two St Ives rowers took second spot in the Masters D coxless four along with Riverfront team-mates Andy Merrill and Alan Vibber.

Ashmore and Gilbey both competed in eight events in all during four days of intense competition.