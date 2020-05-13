An announcement from the Angling Trust confirmed the return, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Sunday evening, in which he confirmed the resumption of ‘unlimited outdoor sports’ providing they are conducted alone or with members of the same household and that social distancing rules are followed at all times.

Angling is a largely solitary sport where self-isolation happens naturally, hence the reason for early consideration in getting people back on the bank.

But anglers who wish to go fishing will still need to get in touch with their chosen venue and check out the rules and regulations before they travel to the water.

More information can be found on the Angling Trust website anglingtrust.net which is highly recommended before anyone decides to go fishing.

For those who do decide to go fishing, the team at St Ives Tackle are on hand from Monday to Saturday (9am-4pm) for you to collect orders placed through their website or over the phone. Ordering on the website and selecting ‘Pick up from Store’ at checkout is the easiest way to purchase from them now, allowing your order to be ready to collect within the hour.

Mickey Bartlett said: “We still have maggots and worms in stock too, but we’re not open to the public to come in and browse yet due to current Government guidelines.

“We hope to be fully open with social distancing measures in place by June. We look forward to seeing all our customers again and thank everyone for their support in these difficult times. “Hopefully we will see many anglers smiling again with their latest catches!”

If you would like any more information on the fishing available in the area, then feel free call and speak to one of the staff members on 01480 468196. Alternatively check out their website www.stivestackle.co.uk.