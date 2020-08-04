Lana Bartlett with a gudgeon Lana Bartlett with a gudgeon

Simon Irvine struck gold with a massive 3lb 2oz rudd from a Fenland river which has been his biggest so far this season after a string of other good fish.

A trusty loaf of bread and simple float set-up was all that was needed for a few hours of fishing for Irvine.

Shop owners Mickey and Adam Bartlett also got in on the Fenland rudd action catching many lovely fish up to 1lb 12oz on short evening sessions after work.

Float-fished bread proved the winning method and Bartlett also managed some evening sessions with daughter Lana on a local stretch of the River Ouse, using a few maggots and a four-metre whip she was soon catching plenty of bleak, roach, perch and even a gudgeon.

The River Ouse is a great place to introduce a youngster to fishing for the first time, while Harry Green had his first taste of barbel fishing on the River Nene, catching some great fish.

Green’s haul included some cracking bonus chub whilst legering large pellets proving a great method, with the River Ouse, Nene and local Fen drains worth a go now if you are after some excellent natural fishing.

St Ives Tackle are now open to the public to come in and browse with social distancing guidelines in place.

A spokesman said: “It has been great to see all our customers face to face again and thank everyone for their support in these difficult times. Hopefully, we continue to see many anglers smiling again with their latest catches!”

*Ryan Jacob claimed first place at the Carp Open Cup at Wilden Reservoir recently.

Six anglers attended, with Jacob totalling 30lbs 10oz as others hooked but had fish bounce off, with no other placings recorded.