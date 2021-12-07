Birthday carp reward for Piotr
- Credit: St Ives Tackle
Cold weather - including the requirement to break the ice - has not stopped the keenest anglers getting out amongst the fish.
Paul Marriot went out for zander and landed a new personal best of 6lb 13oz on a legered dead roach on a single hook trace.
A mid-week trip to his local syndicate at Earith was rewarded for Harry Green within 20 minutes when he hooked a 20lb plus common on a Sticky Baits Manilla Active Wafter.
Piotr Bafia had a memorable birthday trip to Pavyotts Mill carp fishery to enter the Pavyotts Mill fishery cup contest. He took second place with a 39lb 3oz personal best common which added to his day of celebrations.
Shop owner Mickey Bartlett went piking in sub-zero conditions in the Fens and resorted to smashing the ice to land three pike. All fish fell to float-fished lamprey sections.
Advice on local fishing is available at St Ives Tackle shop, telephone 01480 468196 or at www.stivestackle.co.uk .
Most Read
- 1 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
- 2 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
- 3 House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks
- 4 Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys
- 5 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
- 6 Hinchingbrooke Hospital get share of £4.5m to 'improve care'
- 7 Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives
- 8 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 9 Hundreds gather to see Santa on The Quay in St Ives
- 10 Robber attempts to steal scratch card and alcohol from convenience store