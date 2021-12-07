News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Birthday carp reward for Piotr

person

Julian Makey

Published: 1:11 PM December 7, 2021
Piotr's 39lb 30z common

Piotr with his 39lb 30z birthday common carp - Credit: St Ives Tackle

Cold weather - including the requirement to break the ice - has not stopped the keenest anglers getting out amongst the fish.

Paul Marriot went out for zander and landed a new personal best of 6lb 13oz on a legered dead roach on a single hook trace.

A mid-week trip to his local syndicate at Earith was rewarded for Harry Green within 20 minutes when he hooked a  20lb plus common on a Sticky Baits Manilla Active Wafter.

Piotr Bafia had a memorable birthday trip to Pavyotts Mill carp fishery to enter the Pavyotts Mill fishery cup contest. He took second place with a 39lb 3oz personal best common which added to his day of celebrations.

Shop owner Mickey Bartlett went piking in sub-zero conditions in the Fens and  resorted to smashing the ice to land three pike. All fish fell to float-fished lamprey sections.

Advice on local fishing is available at St Ives Tackle shop, telephone 01480 468196 or at www.stivestackle.co.uk .

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
  2. 2 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
  3. 3 House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks
  1. 4 Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
  3. 6 Hinchingbrooke Hospital get share of £4.5m to 'improve care'
  4. 7 Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives
  5. 8 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  6. 9 Hundreds gather to see Santa on The Quay in St Ives
  7. 10 Robber attempts to steal scratch card and alcohol from convenience store
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One

Cambs Live News

Man who died in St Neots crash is named

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance is attending an incident in St Ives

Cambs Live News

Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A 76-year-old has died in a crash on London Road yesterday November 30

Cambs Live News

Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon