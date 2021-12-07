Birthday carp reward for Piotr

Cold weather - including the requirement to break the ice - has not stopped the keenest anglers getting out amongst the fish.

Paul Marriot went out for zander and landed a new personal best of 6lb 13oz on a legered dead roach on a single hook trace.

A mid-week trip to his local syndicate at Earith was rewarded for Harry Green within 20 minutes when he hooked a 20lb plus common on a Sticky Baits Manilla Active Wafter.

Piotr Bafia had a memorable birthday trip to Pavyotts Mill carp fishery to enter the Pavyotts Mill fishery cup contest. He took second place with a 39lb 3oz personal best common which added to his day of celebrations.

Shop owner Mickey Bartlett went piking in sub-zero conditions in the Fens and resorted to smashing the ice to land three pike. All fish fell to float-fished lamprey sections.

Advice on local fishing is available at St Ives Tackle shop, telephone 01480 468196 or at www.stivestackle.co.uk .