Clare Jenkins completed the 'Windy City' test in 3:44.47 with clubmate Gary Reader recording a time of 4:05.05.

It was a case of second time lucky for Reader who had also travelled to Chicago for the 2018 race only to be injured in a 5km event the previous day.

Hunts AC enjoyed success much closer to home as they provided the leading male and female finishers in the Fun Run at the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough.

Dylan Tomaselli triumphed in the 5km event, held in miserable conditions, in a time of 16.49 with Ella Robinson the first girl home in 19.09 - a performance which earned her 16th place overall.