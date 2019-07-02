The Junior 15 single sculls prospect struck gold at the Peterborough Junior Championships.

Allen excelled over the 1,000m course at Thorpe Meadows with the fastest time in the heats and then went even quicker when leading from start to finish in the final in a time of three minutes and 51 seconds.

St Ives were also represented by Women's Junior 15 double sculls duo Rosie Craven and Jess Hasted.

They enjoyed an impressive victory in their heat before bowing out at the semi-final stage when finishing fourth in four minutes, 27 seconds.