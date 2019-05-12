The local club claimed a second consecutive Whiting & Partners Division One victory of 2019 when seeing off Histon by 116 runs at Peppercorn Lane.

Carpenter's fine contribution of 108 - which was put together from 141 balls and featured nine fours - helped Eaton Socon post a commanding 259-4.

Their impressive tally also featured half-centuries from Michael Pickard, who finished unbeaten on 53, and young prospect Ollie Jefferies (52).

Roan Haarhoff (3-24) and Adam Newman (3-27) were then the most successful bowlers as Histon were removed for just 143. Carpenter and Ryan Vale also claimed two wickets apiece.

But the two other local teams in the top flight are still waiting to taste victory this year.

Godmanchester Town went down to a second successive defeat when beaten by Foxton at The Parks in a rain-affected clash.

Early wickets from wily master Kevin Clement, James Cowan and overseas recruit Warrick Rhode had the visitors in trouble at 23-3, but they recovered to post 210-7.

And Town never looked like reaching their revised target of 169 despite an exciting innings from skipper James Sykes.

The former Leicestershire man fell one run short of a half-century after hitting five fours and two sixes. Adam Cousins was unbeaten on 34 as Godmanchester finished on 121-6.

And Ramsey were condemned to a third consecutive defeat after being beaten by title favourites Sawston & Babraham for the second time in the opening weeks of the campaign.

They went down by five wickets on the road yesterday after being removed for 139 with middle-order man Matt Duncan (22) and Jon Cade (20) their biggest contributors.

Sawston & Babraham eased past that target with almost 13 overs to spare although there was the consolation of a first Ramsey wicket for Aussie spinner Kevin Carlson.

Another overseas ace announced his arrival in the local game in style yesterday.

South African star Abel Mokhuane made a spectacular start to life at Kimbolton by inspiring them to a second successive Whiting & Partners Division Two victory.

Moukhuane cracked an unbeaten 119 - featuring a staggering 14 fours and seven sixes - off just 58 balls as they eased past Ufford Park by six wickets.

The visitors reached 202-9 but Moukhane carried Kimbolton past that total in just 26.5 overs.

Waresley came up 11 runs short in a thriller at Blunham yesterday - despite the best efforts of Sam Johnson.

He cracked an unbeaten 75 as the local side finished on 162-9 in pursuit of their Bedforshire hosts' posting of 173.

Aussie ace Tim Mulholland, Gary Cole, Nigel Buckingham-Jones Ashwin Reddy and Dan Wood all bagged two wickets as Waresley bowled well.

St Ives & Warboys (away to Cambridge St Giles) and Huntingdon & District (away to Castor & Ailsworth) saw their fixtures cancelled due to wet weather.

Classy contributions with bat and ball helped Eaton Socon 2nds to a first victory in the new Whiting & Partners Division Three.

An unbeaten 85 from Matthew Sharpe and a smart 76 from Ray Tudor set them on the way to a 178-run drubbing of Burwell & Exning 2nds.

Eaton Socon 2nds piled up 285-9 before dismissing their hosts for 107 as Matt Taylor helped himself to a 5-22 haul.

CAMBS & HUNTS PREMIER LEAGUE

Whiting & Partners Division One

EATON SOCON beat HISTON by 116 runs

Eaton Socon 259-4 (J. Carpenter 108, M. Pickard 53no, O. Jefferies 52).

Histon 143 (R. Haarhoff 3-24, A. Newman 3-37).

GODMANCHESTER TOWN lost to FOXTON on run rate

Foxton 210-7 (A. Gupta 3-55).

Godmanchester Town 121-6 (J. Sykes 49, A. Cousins 34no).

SAWSTON & BABRAHAM beat RAMSEY by 5 wkts

Ramsey 139.

Sawston & Babraham 140-5.

Whiting & Partners Division Two

BLUNHAM beat WARESLEY by 11 runs

Blunham 173.

Waresley 162-9 (S. Johnson 75no).

CAMBRIDGE ST GILES versus ST IVES & WARBOYS cancelled

CASTOR & AILSWORTH versus HUNTINGDON & DISTRICT cancelled

KIMBOLTON beat UFFORD PARK by 6 wkts

Ufford Park 202-9 (H. Atapattu 3-43).

Kimbolton 205-4 (A. Mokhuane 119no).

Whiting & Partners Division Three

BURWELL & EXNING 2NDS lost to EATON SOCON 2NDS by 178 runs

Eaton Socon 2nds 285-9 (M. Sharpe 85no, R. Tudor 76, G. Duff 40).

Burwell & Exning 2nds 107 (M. Taylor 5-22).