Warboys talent Elmore starred in five triumphs while St Ives lady Baldwin bagged a hat-trick of honours during two days of fine competition at Huntingdon IBC.

Ed Elmore battled to an Under 25 Singles triumph as he beat Sawtry talent Toby Furzeland 21-13 and then teamed up with Warboys clubmate Neil Swannell to claim a narrow victory in the Men’s Pairs. They edged out Fenstanton opponents Dennis Weston and Roger White by a single shot, 16-15.

He also featured in the successful Men’s Rinks trio – along with brother Rob and Simon Leader – as they beat former world indoor champion Nicky Brett, Lyndsey Swannell and Lewis Baker 2017 in an all-Warboys affair.

And Elmore’s magnificent haul was completed by two Mixed successes.

He teamed up with Peterborough Parkway player Catherine Popple for a crushing 26-4 success against Steve Baker (Hemingford) and Nicky Verlander (Huntingdon) in the Pairs, and then formed a winning alliance with father-and-daughter, Nicky and Chloe Brett, in the Rinks. They overcame Lyndsey Swannell, Joe Randall and Huntingdon lady Heather McKillop 20-7.

Randall had earlier captured the Men’s Singles crown by seeing off Steve Farrant 21-6 in an another all-Warboys showdown.

Chris Millard of Somersham won the other male prize as he took the Senior Singles title with a 21-16 victory against Huntingdon opponent Barry Johnson.

Baldwin was the leading light in the Ladies’ section.

She beat St Ives clubmate Glenys Cousins 21-13 to lift the Senior Singles prize and then followed up by beating Needingworth rising star Sophie Purell 21-13 to add the Singles to her collection.

And Baldwin wasn’t done there - she tasted more success when being part of the triumphant team in the Rinks final.

Baldwin joined forces with fellow St Ives player Diana Barlow and Maddie Leader of Sawtry to enjoy a 21-17 victory against Houghton & Wyton trio Joy Kent, Carole Hickey and Pauline Bysouth.

The two players beaten by Baldwin in the senior finals then teamed up to gain a slice of revenge.

Purell and Cousins beat Baldwin and partner Kathy Snitch 23-16 in the Ladies Pairs final.

The winners of all events will now represent Hunts at the national finals in Newark next month.