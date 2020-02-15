Dave Griffiths took a short walk to the local river with his daughter while spinning for pike and was rewarded with a double-figure catch.

He caught his pike first cast on a lure and was pretty pleased with the result!

Taff Sellens headed out for an overnight stint at the Earith Carp Lakes fishery.

He managed to land a lovely 23lb carp as well as losing another during the night.

Both bites came on his favourite boilie fished over a bed of hemp and maize and it was certainly a nice result for early February.

Shop owner Mike Bartlett ventured out to a Fenland gravel pit and caught a lovely low double pike on legered bluey deadbait set up on a running rig.

The local drains have also been producing plenty of pike to anglers who have been brave enough to venture out in strong winds which have made conditions difficult.

