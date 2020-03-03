Men's Singles winner Richard Stevens (left) with county president Richard Coles. Picture: RICHARD COLES Men's Singles winner Richard Stevens (left) with county president Richard Coles. Picture: RICHARD COLES

The Warboys White Hart ace claimed four successes on the county stage with a string of fine performances.

Elmore and clubmate Neil Swannell beat fellow Warboys men Rob Greenwood and Richard Stevens in an extra end to land the Men's Pairs crown.

The victorious duo then teamed up with another Warboys bowler, Simon Leader, to triumph 21-15 in the Triples with Greenwood again on the receiving end along with Steve Farrant (also Warboys) and Parkway man Howad Shipp.

Elmore dished out a Mixed Triples drubbing with Warboys clubmate Chloe Brett and Papworth star Harry Ward as they thrashed the St Ives trio of Trevor Dighton, Jane Baldwin and Robert Jepson 23-3.

Ed Elmore (right) with Under 25 Singles opponent Sam Brugnoli. Picture: RICHARD COLES Ed Elmore (right) with Under 25 Singles opponent Sam Brugnoli. Picture: RICHARD COLES

And Elmore completed his wave of success in the closing contest of the weekend when beating Sam Brugnoli in the Under 25 Singles showpiece.

This is the last year in which Elmore will be eligible for this competition and he signed off in style with a 21-16 win against a highly-rated opponent.

Friends became foes as Stevens beat Greenwood 21-10 to take the Men's Singles crown while David Peak added another Senior Singles title to his collection. The Hemingfords man saw off Fenstanton rival Brian Hart 21-9.

There was plenty of excitement in the women's finals - although not in the Singles as Needingworth talent Jorja Jackson received a walkover with opponent Nicky Verlander unable to play due to recent knee surgery.

Huntingdon duo Jean Whittamore and Liz Noble took the Pairs title with a 16-13 success against Pat Purssord (Buckden) and Marilyn Plater (Fenstanton).

The losing pair gained compensation when joining forces with another Fenstanton player, Janice White, to win the Triples with a 26-19 verdict over the St Ives line-up of Jenny Dymond, Sophie Purell and Baldwin.

That was one of three final losses for Baldwin as she was also beaten in the Mixed Pairs along with Dighton. They went down 22-13 to Shipp and Heather McKillop (Huntingdon).

But Baldwin did taste victory when seeing off St Ives clubmate Glenys Cousins 21-16 in the Women's Senior Singles.

Warboys White Hart unsurprisingly secured the Victor Ludorum Trophy for being the most successful club over the weekend.

All winners now advance to the English Bowling Federation national finals at Newark in April.

HUNTINGDONSHIRE INDOOR FINALS RESULTS . . .

MEN

Singles: Richard Stevens (Warboys White Hart) bt Rob Greenwood (Warboys White Hart) 21-10.

Senior Singles: David Peak (Hemingfords) bt Brian Hart (Fenstanton) 21-9.

Pairs: Ed Elmore/Neil Swannell (Warboys White Hart) bt Rob Greenwood/Richard Stevens (Warboys White Hart) 14-13.

Triples: Ed Elmore/Neil Swannell/Simon Leader (all Warboys White Hart) bt Steve Farrant (Warboys White Hart)/Howard Shipp (Parkway)/Rob Greenwood (Warboys White Hart) 21-15.

WOMEN

Singles: Jorja Jackson walkover vs Nicky Verlander (Huntingdon).

Senior Singles: Jane Baldwin (St Ives) bt Glenys Cousins (St Ives) 21-16.

Pairs: Jean Whittamore/Liz Noble (Huntingdon) bt Pat Purssord (Buckden)/Marilyn Plater (Fenstanton) 16-13.

Triples: Janice White (Fenstanton)/Marilyn Plater (Fenstanton)/Pat Purssord (Buckden) bt Jenny Dymond/Sophie Purell/Jane Baldwin (all St Ives) 26-19.

MIXED

Under 25 Singles: Ed Elmore (Warboys White Hart) bt Sam Brugnoli (Huntingdon) 21-16.

Pairs: Howard Shipp (Parkway)/Heather McKillop (Huntingdon) bt Trevor Dighton/Jane Baldwin (St Ives) 22-13.

Triples: Ed Elmore (Warboys White Hart)/Chloe Brett (Warboys White Hart)/Harry Ward (Papworth) bt Trevor Dighton/Jane Baldwin/Robert Jepson (all St Ives) 23-3.