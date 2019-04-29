The triumphant Hunts mixed rinks team are, from the left, Nick Brett, Chloe Brett and Ed Elmore. Picture: RICHARD COLES The triumphant Hunts mixed rinks team are, from the left, Nick Brett, Chloe Brett and Ed Elmore. Picture: RICHARD COLES

Warboys White Hart ace Ed Elmore starred in two local triumphs at Newark before being laid low by a bug that cost him the chance to battle for three more pieces of silverware.

Elmore teamed up with his brother, Rob, and Simon Leader to storm to Men's Rinks honours as they reeled off four emphatic victories.

The Hunts trio saw off Cleveland 23-8, North Cambs 24-15, Durham 23-16 and then overcame Derbyshire 22-10 in the final.

Elmore then joined forces with fantastic father and daughter – Nick and Chloe Brett – to take the Mixed Rinks spoils.

They sneaked through the first round with a 20-19 victory against Lincolnshire, but were relatively untroubled from then on.

A 21-13 win against Humberside in the last eight was followed by a 20-6 destruction of Cleveland at the semi-final stage ahead of a 22-8 showpiece success against Nottinghamshire.

Elmore, who was unbeaten in all competitions to that point, was then laid low by illness which meant he had to pull out of other events.

He was forced to concede his Under 25 Singles semi-final to Suffolk after breezing through the opening two rounds.

Elmore had helped Neil Swannell into the last four of the Men's Pairs. He was substituted by Tom Swannell for that clash against North Essex where the Hunts duo lost 20-12.

And it was a similar story in the Mixed Pairs where Elmore and Catherine Popple eased into the semi-finals before his sickness set in.

Tom Swannell again stepped in as a substitute, but he and Popple were beaten 19-14 by Cleveland.

Two other Hunts challenges also ended at the semi-final stage with Joe Randall (Men's Singles) and Jane Baldwin (Ladies Singles) both succumbing to Northumberland opponents, while Sophie Purell and Glenys Cousins exited the Ladies Pairs following a quarter-final defeat to Humberside.

The Ladies Rinks trio of Baldwin, Maddie Leader and Jenny Dymond dipped out in the opening round of that event against Northumberland while others to fall at the first hurdle were Barry Johnson (Men's Senior Singles) and Baldwin (Ladies Senior Singles).