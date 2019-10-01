Tanya Sergeant tucks away a penalty flick for St Neots Ladies 1sts in their draw with North Norfolk. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Tanya Sergeant tucks away a penalty flick for St Neots Ladies 1sts in their draw with North Norfolk. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

The local side were undone by a last-minute goal in a 2-1 reverse against Cambridge University 3rds in Division Three North-West last Saturday.

A series of fine saves from Ben Seaber kept Saints level during a blank first half, but they fell behind early in the second period.

Saints levelled as two siblings combined with Owen Edwards' short corner being tucked away by brother Rhys.

And they looked set to earn a point until the University side struck from a short corner of their own late on.

Action from St Neots Ladies 1sts' draw with North Norfolk. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Action from St Neots Ladies 1sts' draw with North Norfolk. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

St Neots 2nds gained their first win of 2019/20 with a 2-1 triumph against Cambridge South 4ths in Division Five North-West. Phil Gentles and Charlie Evans hit the goals.

The 3rds overcame the 4ths in the in-house St Neots derby at Division Six North-West level with a 2-1 victory.

St Neots Ladies 1sts twice came from behind to continue their unbeaten East Women's League start last Saturday.

The leading local side were involved in a 2-2 draw with North Norfolk 1sts in Division One North.

They fell behind during a lacklustre first-half performance and had goalkeeper Amy Harley to thank for preventing further damage.

Tanya Sergeant levelled with a penalty flick in the second half, but parity proved to be short-lived as the visitors went ahead again.

But Saints finished strongly to earn a series of penalty corners - the third of which was duly despatched by Eleanor Pybus as honours ended even.

The other three St Neots female sides were all beaten last Saturday.

The 2nds lost to a solitary goal at City of Peterborough 3rds in Division Three North-West, the 3rds were brushed aside 5-0 by Haverhill 2nds in Division Four North-West (South) and the 4ths were pipped 2-1 by local rivals Huntingdon 2nds in Division Five North-West (South).

* St Neots Ladies 1sts are keen to add new players to their squad.

They train on Tuesdays at Longsands Academy (7.30pm to 9.30pm) under the guidance of Level 2 coaches.

Anyone interested should contact either Lorna on 07850754127 and lornamarshall988@gmail.com or Sue on 07971 403767 and suehendy@gmail.com