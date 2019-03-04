Odds-on favourite Ferrobin on the way to victory in the opening race at Huntingdon last Sunday. Picture: FRANCESCA ALTOFT PHOTOGRAPHY Odds-on favourite Ferrobin on the way to victory in the opening race at Huntingdon last Sunday. Picture: FRANCESCA ALTOFT PHOTOGRAPHY

The 3/1 favourite powered to victory in the demanding, three-and-three-quarter mile Cambridgeshire National.

Little Bruce, ridden by Thomas Dowson for trainer Philip Kirby, was eased down to win by seven lengths and earn almost £20,000 in prize money.

Owner Bill Rolfe bought the horse because his dam – Lady Rolfe – shared his surname. He was present to see a victory which left his partner, Sue, crying tears of joy.

Little Bruce became the fourth favourite to triumph in the opening five races of the Family Fun Day fixture.

Station Masters triumphed in the Racing TV Novices' Chase at Huntingdon last Sunday. Picture: FRANCESCA ALTOFT PHOTOGRAPHY Station Masters triumphed in the Racing TV Novices' Chase at Huntingdon last Sunday. Picture: FRANCESCA ALTOFT PHOTOGRAPHY

Bridget Andrews steered the Dan Skelton-trained Ferrobin to victory in the opening Moon Coors Novices’ Hurdle at odds of 1/2.

Trull La La triumphed half-an-hour later in the racingtv.com Mares’ Maiden Hurdle for champion trainer Nicky Henderson. Stable jockey Nico de Boinville was aboard the 7/4 chance.

The even-money favourite Station Master continued the misery for bookmakers when taking the Racing TV Novices’ Chase for trainer Kim Bailey and jockey David Bass.

The first market leader not to win was Thounder, who was second best to the 9/4 shot Dyliev in the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Handicap Hurdle for Northamptonshire handler Caroline Bailey and Welsh jockey Sean Bowen.

Little Bruce then delivered his big performance in the feature contest before two winners at bigger prices completed the action.

Save The Pennies took the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle for trainer Grant Cann and jockey Tom O’Brien at 11/2 before the closing Racing TV Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race went to outsider A Book Of Intrigue.

The horse trained by Fergal O’Brien and ridden by Connor Brace obliged at 40/1.

The next meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse is on Wednesday, March 13 when visitors can enjoy live action while also watching coverage from the second ay of the Cheltenham Festival.

Advance purchase of adult tickets is £13 - rising to £17 on the day – with accompanied Under 18s gaining free admission. Tickets can be bought at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0844 579 3007.