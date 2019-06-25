The all-rounder starred with bat and ball in a 21-run victory against Blunham in Whiting & Partners Division Two last Saturday. St Ives & Warboys were in dire straits at 14-4 when Kumpukkal eventually arrived at the St Ivo Outdoor Centre, but he hit an impressive 61 to steer them to a respectable total of 141 with Ricky Greiller adding a valuable 36. And Kumpukkal's stunning exploits with the ball - as he bagged a career-best 6-31 - ensured it was successfully defended. Matt Wells also chipped in with 3-37 in his side's sixth win from seven completed games this term.