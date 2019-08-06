Captain Jonny Carpenter top-scored as Eaton Socon beat Thriplow. Picture: SIMON COOPER Captain Jonny Carpenter top-scored as Eaton Socon beat Thriplow. Picture: SIMON COOPER

Alex Tudor featured in the club's second XI for a Cambs & Hunts Premier League fixture.

But the presence of a man, who played in 10 tests and three one-day internationals for England between 1998 and 2002, was not enough to prevent a Whiting & Partners Division Three defeat at Newborough.

Tudor bowled seven overs (0-15) and contributed 16 with the bat as Eaton Socon 2nds went down by 34 runs after being dismissed for 151 in pursuit of their hosts' offering of 185-7.

Tudor's brother, Ray, is a regular for the club and featured alongside him in the weekend loss, top-scoring with 69 as the local side went down to what could prove to be a costly defeat as they fell 35 points adrift of the promotion places.

Joe Dawborn bowling for Eaton Socon in their victory against Thriplow last Saturday. Picture: SIMON COOPER Joe Dawborn bowling for Eaton Socon in their victory against Thriplow last Saturday. Picture: SIMON COOPER

It is actually the second time that Tudor, now 41, has appeared in Eagles' colours. He also represented the club in a Rutland League Division One fixture back in 2013 when sibling Ray again took centre-stage with a century.

The Eaton Socon first XI remained on course for a runners-up finish in Whiting & Partners Division One last Saturday.

Captain Jonny Carpenter top-scored with an unbeaten 41 as they saw off struggling Thriplow by four wickets at Peppercorn Lane.

Joe Watling, Joe Dawborn and Carpenter claimed two wickets apiece as the visitors were dismissed for 116.

Eaton Socon looked set to cruise to reply with Carpenter and Joe Dawborn (37) putting on an opening stand of 62, but four wickets then fell for the addition off just 11 runs.

Jamie Vale (18) then joined forces with Carpenter to steer Eaton Socon close to a success eventually sealed with almost 22 overs to spare.

Eaton Socon go to rock-bottom Ramsey in Division One this Saturday while the 2nds entertain AK XI in Division Three (both 12.30pm starts).