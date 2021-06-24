Alconbury Weston's Rupert Deeth enjoys steady start to Dunlop Mini Challenge

Published: 3:04 PM June 24, 2021

Alconbury Weston driver Rupert Deeth has finally found himself back on the track as he tackles the Dunlop Mini Challenge.

Driving his Mini Miglia, the former champion started the year as one of the favourites and he has started solidly.

The first two rounds at Silverstone were on the International circuit in dry conditions.

Race one saw him slip to sixth at the chequered flag but he was on course for a fabulous victory in race two until the engine lost power and he was forced to retire.

The series then moved onto Snetterton in Norfolk and after qualifying in heavy rain, race one took place on a drying track.





Deeth was on a charge though and finished second when the yellow flags froze the positions.

The second race was in wet conditions and brought a third place.

The last two rounds were back at Silverstone on the full GP circuit with another third place the first reward.

However, a further retirement leaves Deeth in fourth overall with Caldwell Park the next round in July.