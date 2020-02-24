David Hudson was runner-up in the delayed St Valentine's 30k in Stamford - an event postponed by a due to bad weather.

Hudson clocked 1:43.54 in windy conditions to finish just over two minutes behind winner William Strangeway from Lincoln Wellington AC.

David Newton claimed age-group honours in the MV70 section with a fine 2:31.12 performance.

Paul Mitton knocked 10 minutes off his personal best for the distance when sneaking into the top 100 in 2:17.48, while Peter Newham (2:23.15) and Sue Yendley (3:06.13) also completed the race.

Annette Newton - wife of David - completed a family double with age-group success at the Tarpley 20. She completed the Suffolk test in 2:54.55 to triumph in the FV65 bracket.

Other BRJ members to tackle that race included Alice Synge (2:44.20), Amanda Roland-Convey (2:53.33), Alice Edwards (2:53.31), Dan Ainscow (3:29.36) and Jacqui Moore (3:51.47).

Rae Maynard clocked 1:43.25 and Jane Ainscow recorded a time of 1:54.26 in the accompanying Tarpley 10.