Jo Abel and Yinka Opaleye both enjoyed double delight at the event at Lee Valley, in London.

Abel leaped to glory in the triple jump (9.91m) and long jump (4.58m) in the W45 age bracket.

Both of her winning efforts were new Hunts AC club records while she also stormed to the top of the national rankings for the triple jump. Abel is also third in the long jump list.

Opaleye did his winning on the track with 60m and 200m triumphs in the M45 section.

He now sits seventh in the national rankings for the shorter event thanks to a time of 7.75 while he clocked 25.48 in the 200m - enough for fifth in the national list.

Opaleye also earned a bronze medal in the long jump with a 5.04m leap that lifted him to third in the national rankings.