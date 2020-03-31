A total of 70 children – from 10 different primary schools – took part in a range of events including boccia, new age kurling, table cricket, polybat, arrows archery, funky cones, inclusive football and inclusive cricket.

Bury CofE Primary School finished in first place with Samuel Pepys School and Spring Common Academy sharing second spot.

Middlefield Primary Academy ended the event in third position.

The event was supported by Panathlon who provided all the children with medals, while the Hunts FA and Cricket East gave out goodie bags to all participants.

Buckden CofE Primary Academy, Godmanchester Community Acaemy, Offord Primary School, Priory Junior School, Ramsey Junior School and Thongsley Fields Primary School also took part.