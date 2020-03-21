The triumphant Bury CofE Primary School team which tasted glory in the 'A' section. Picture: SUBMITTED The triumphant Bury CofE Primary School team which tasted glory in the 'A' section. Picture: SUBMITTED

The village pupils showed off their somersaulting skills to triumph at the Hunts School Sports Partnership’s annual Year 3/Year 4 Key Steps 2 Gymnastics competition.

Children from schools across the area followed in the footsteps of Olympic great Louis Smith as they took part in three disciples – vault, floor and body management – at Huntingdon Gymnastics Club.

Bury triumphed from runners-up Great Gidding CofE Primary School and third-placed Crosshall Junior School in the ‘A’ section.

And they also came out on top in the ‘B’ bracket with Thornwdown Primary School finishing second and Westfield Junior School filling third spot.

A total of 26 teams were involved in the competition with 15 different schools represented.

Brampton Village Primary School, Cromwell Academy, Godmanchester Community Academy, Great Staughton Primary Academy, Houghton Primary School, Kimbolton Primary Academy, Priory Junior School, St Helen’s Primary School, St John’s CofE Primary School, Warboys Primary Academy were also in attendance.

Bury and Great Gidding advance to the County School Games finals which had been scheduled for Thursday (March 26) but have now been postponed.