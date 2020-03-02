Paskonis caught a fine common carp legering his favourite boilies out towards an island.

Paul Marriot headed out to fish for zander and managed to catch one in a short session after work.

You may also want to watch:

It's good to see those quick forays paying off as Marriott has managed to bag quite a few perch and zander this winter.

Shop owner Mike Bartlett has been pike fishing a local drain and caught a lovely 15lb fish on float fished bluey deadbait - and there was a case of déjà vu when he landed the same fish again two hours later!

Anyone interested in learning more about the fishing opportunities on offer in the Hunts area can pop into the St Ives Tackle shop at Houghton Hill Industries, give them a call on 01480 468196 or check out their website www.stivestackle.co.uk