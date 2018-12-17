The refurbished footpath at Ramsey Bowls Club. The refurbished footpath at Ramsey Bowls Club.

The club have revamped the footpath to the north side of their Hollow Lane green at a cost of around £7,000.

Half of that figure was raised through sponsorship from the Whittome Wind Trust and the Mick George Community Fund, while the remainder was covered by the club and president Peter Levi.

The club have thanked Evergreen Property Services (Cambs) Ltd for carrying out the work and also Radio Systems Ltd for supplying materials for coat and storage racks.

The thriving Ramsey Bowls Club boasts 85 members after successfully recruiting a number of new players in the past year.