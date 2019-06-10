The men's quad of Dave Cullen, Kieron Marriner, Karl Zwetsloot and Richard Bray, coxed by Debra Hellett, crossed the line after 12 hours and 23 minutes of rowing. That placed them 97th out of 164 crews who took part. Their time was later corrected to 11 hours and 13 minutes to account for checkpoints along the way, where competitors could eat, hydrate, stretch and even enjoy a beer during an extended rest at the 88km mark. For most of the quad, this was their second attempt at the Ringvaart marathon. Only Bray wasn't part of a crew that trained for the same event in 2016 . . . only to see it cancelled because of heavy storms. But they made it onto the Dutch water on this occasion and the 100km route even provided a poignant moment for Zwetsloot when it passed through his father's home town of Hillegom.