Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10891563

Mark Norman on behalf of Safetyworks & Solutions Ltd of Unit 6, Earith Business Park, Meadow Drove, Earith, Cambs PE28 3QF is applying for a licence to use: Unit 6, Earith Business Park, Meadow Drove, Earith, Cambs, PE28 3QF as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers and to use Priors Field Farm, Station Road, Bluntisham, Cambs PE28 3PA as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.