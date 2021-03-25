Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10902454

Performance Packaging UK Ltd of 94C Hillrow Haddenham, Ely, Cambs CB6 3TJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at 3a Harradines Yard, Short Drove, Earith, Cambs PE28 3QT

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.