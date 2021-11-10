News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

P.Harper & Sons Ltd
Notice ID: 11038368

P.Harper & Sons Ltd trading as P.Harper & Sons Ltd of Colwyn Farm, Upwood Road, Ramsey Heights, Huntingdon, PE26 2RY is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at the operating centre at Colwyn Farm, Upwood Road, Ramsey Heights, Huntingdon, PE26 2RY

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

