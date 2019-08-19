As part of Hamerton's conservation efforts, the new breeding pair Daisy and Yogi have arrived from Fraser Island, the last place in Australia to have pure-bred dingoes.

With dingoes under severe threat from cross-breeding with feral domestic dogs in mainland Australia, the isolation of Fraser Island is home to some of the last few remaining pure-bred dingoes in the wild.

The two playful dingoes have settled in well at Hamerton and can be seen in their enclosure.

A spokesman for Hamerton Zoo Park: "Many of the dingoes found in European zoos do not appear to be pure-bred, and after so much effort we were delighted to have been able to source Fraser Island dingoes as part of our conservation efforts at Hamerton.

"This iconic and important animal is now known to perform a crucial role in the natural ecosystem, indirectly helping preserve populations of some of Australia's lesser known and threatened marsupials. The dingo deserves more attention and help than it has received in the past; and is a welcome addition to the fantastic collection of Australian animals we have at the park."

Australian animals have been on show at Hamerton Zoo since 1990, and in partnership with zoos in Queensland, Hamerton says it now has the widest variety of Australian species to be seen in Europe, with many species unique to the zoo.

The new arrivals are part of the ever-changing makeup of animals at the zoo, with species often moving between facilities across the country and the continent.

In July, two Javan binturongs born at Hamerton were sent to Ventura Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, making room for a new litter of babies born in late spring.

Meanwhile, two Corsac fox puppies left for zoos in Halle, in Germany, and Brno, in the Czech Republic, to make up new breeding pairs at those zoos.

Earlier this month, the zoo, which opened in 1990, played host the annual meeting of the International Zoo Enthusiasts Society.

The event took place on August 3 and saw visitors swap zoo memorabilia before being given a tour of the facility.