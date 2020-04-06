The Huntingdonshire Community Group has launched a Youth Superstar Award to recognise a child who has shown kindness within their community.

The group says entries can include a child who has helped someone in need or who has done exceptionally well in their schoolwork.

Nominations are now open for April and can be accepted for all school children up to Year 11 and all entries must be received by midday on the last day of each month, but only one entry, per child, per month.

The winner and runner-up each month will receive a certificate in the post and, along with their families, will be invited to an annual awards ceremony to receive a prize and a party to congratulate them.

The group’s founder, councillor Patrick Kadewere, said: “We recognise that there are so many talented and hardworking children in our community and now more than ever we feel that needs to be recognised.”

Mayor of Huntingdon, councillor, Steve McAdam, added: “I am happy to offer my full support to this project as I feel it is a great way to celebrate the achievements of our young people.”

Acting Police and Crime Commissioner, Ray Bisby said: “I am very pleased to be able to support the Youth Superstar Award’ which will help celebrate all the wonderful things children are doing to help lift local spirits in their communities.

“With the current health emergency ongoing, it is important we understand the hardships many families are facing.

“Projects such as this can help cheer people up and reduce feelings of loneliness, I look forward to seeing the results.”

Urban & Civic, who are also offering support, said: “Huntingdonshire community group - like everyone - is working really hard to respond to the current restrictions in positive ways, and we’re proud to play our part supporting them and local families. “We will be sharing some of our top tips of how to keep the kids busy on our website at: wwww.alconbury-weald.co.uk/news/.”

This project is also supported by Huntingdonshire District Council and Chorus Homes.

How to Enter: All details should be sent to: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com or via the Facebook page.

When entering you must include the child’s name, age, school, a parent’s telephone number or email address and there must be parental consent to share the entry on social media.