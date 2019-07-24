The mercury is set to hit a high of 34 degrees in the same week that primary and secondary schools break up for the summer holidays, which some fear will encourage youngsters to cool off in open water. Anglian Water has issued a warning about the hidden dangers lurking below the water's surface. The water company, in partnership with its new ambassador Ben Saxton, has launched a reservoir safety campaign to warn people of the dangers of swimming in reservoirs. Ben, who competed for Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and is part of the British sailing team, started his sailing career as a youngster at Anglian Water's Grafham Water reservoir. As ambassador for the company, he is now encouraging people to stay safe at reservoirs such as Alton, Rutland, Grafham and Pitsford and any other body of open water. He said: