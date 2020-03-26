Last week, members of the corporate parenting teams delivered 12 hampers, filled with food, toiletries, cleaning products, books and clothing.

These went to young people in care and care leavers. T

A spokesman for the CCC said: “Thank you to everyone who donated these items. If you or someone you know owns a restaurant, café or pub which is currently closed, we’re urging you not to throw out food or supplies. Instead you can donate it to us so we can deliver more hampers to those in need.”

INFO: Get in touch with joe.gilbert@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.