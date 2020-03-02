A youngster from Warboys is set to take stage in cinema's around the country, as she plays a part in the new "Military Wives" film.

You may also want to watch:

Florence Langner aged 7, has spend the last few months in London working on the set of the new film, which is set to air in March.

Florence, who attends Kings school in Ely, spent five days on the set of the film in Kingston playing one of the children in the film.

Her mum Zoe said: "We are really proud of her for being part of this. She has loved taking part in it, and it's another step towards her being an actress."

Florence was also the winner of the UK model search for Sandcastle Magazine.