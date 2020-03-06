A youngster from Buckden has had his hair cut off in a bid to raise money for a cancer charity.

Ciaran McDanagh, decided to have his hair cut off to be able to donate it to the Little Princes Trust, a charity that provides wigs to children with cancer.

The 14-year old, who attends St Thomas More Catholic School in Bedford had his hair cut on 20 February and has raised more than £300 for the charity.

His mum Claire said: "Ciaran has always had long hair and last summer decided he wanted to have it cut. We discussed donating t and after measuring he decided he wanted to grow it longer so he had a reasonable amount to donate, so waited until January before booking in to have to cut.

"Our local Hairdressers 'The Salon on the Green' agreed to cut his hair for free as it was for charity and they also had a donation box in the salon which allowed their customers to also contribute.

"Hi original target was £250 and he has currently raise £380 but would love to get to £500 which is approximately what is costs to provide a real hair wig free of charge to a sick child or young person."

The link to his just giving page is: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ciaranmcdonagh.