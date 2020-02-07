A period of very strong and gusty winds is likely on Sunday night, with the met office naming it storm Ciara.

It is only the third named storm of the season, bringing with it the possibility of power cuts and disruption to rail, road, ferry and air travel.

It comes as rail passengers are urged to check before they travel on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10 with the arrival of Storm Ciara.

Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at lower speeds on Sunday which means that fewer trains will be able to run and journeys will take longer. A revised timetable will be published on the Greater Anglia website.

Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: "An extremely strong jet stream will steer a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK over the next week, starting with Storm Ciara this weekend. Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm."