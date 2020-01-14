A period of very strong and gusty winds is likely Today (Tuesday) and tomorrow.

Winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 45 mph on this evening before easing off tomorrow.

The Met Office says: "Outbreaks of rain will develop on Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. The rain will be heavy at times, especially on hills.

"Many places will see 15 to 25mm of rainfall with some places perhaps seeing 30 to 40mm. This rain falling onto already very wet ground will likely lead to some localised flooding.

"Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60 mph, perhaps locally 70 mph.

"Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places. Winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night."