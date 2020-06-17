According to the Met Office, there is a yellow weather warning in place for today (Wednesday June 17) and tomorrow (Thursday June 18) across the county.

Thundery downpours are expected over the next few days, including daytime thunderstorms and lightning.

The temperatures will remain largely warm still but the only day it is due to be sunny weather is Saturday.

At the end of June there is expected to be another heatwave with temperatures surging to scorching levels, the latest weather graphs suggest.

It comes as the number of coronavirus infections drops and lockdown restrictions continuing to ease across county.

The Met office have further advice on their website about to keep safe during thunder and lightning storms.

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/