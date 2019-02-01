The Met office has issued a yellow (be aware) weather warning for the area and says further flurries are expected along with a north-easterly wind that will make it feel even colder.

Tonight:

Remaining cloudy, with occasional outbreaks of light snow inland, and patchy rain or sleet along windward coasts. Northerly wind, generally light inland but brisk along the coast. Widespread inland frost. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Saturday:

Showers, these mainly confined to eastern areas and falling as snow inland, but sleet or snow near the coast. Drier across the west, with sunny intervals. Breezy, feeling cold everywhere. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Weather becoming less cold but markedly more uncertain. Sunday starting dry, but cloud and rain arrives later. Monday spells of rain are possible. Tuesday dry and sunny. Overnight frosts continuing.